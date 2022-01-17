This Bigg Boss 15 Contestant is Getting 1.5 Crore?

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is keeping the audience hooked with new twists and turns. Right now, there is a clash between Tejasswi, Shamita over Karan Kundra.

Such possessive fights are quite common in the house. For the unversed, Bigg Boss Hindi makers have extended the show by two more weeks last. Rajiv will re-enter the house in tonight’s episode. Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Deveoleena Bhattacharjee, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal are left in the house for the grand finale race.

Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Rakhi Sawant and Pratik Sehajpal are the VIP contestants in the Bigg Boss Hindi 15 house. Shamita is currently the captain of the glass house. A lot of Bigg Boss viewers are keen on knowing which contestant in the house is the highest-paid. If you are one of them, check this out. Tejasswi Prakash is the highest paid contestant in the house. Sources say that Tejasswi is earning 10 lakh per week. This means, for her stay inside BB 15 house for the past 15 weeks, she has got a whopping pay cheque of Rs 1.5 crore. Keep following Sakshi Post for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 15.