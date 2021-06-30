Bigg Boss 15: Arjun Bijlani To Enter Salman Khan’s Show

Once again, news regarding Bigg Boss 15 and alleged entries into the show have come. Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of their favourite reality show. Many names have come forward for the Salman Khan hosted the show. Every day there is speculation regarding a new TV or Movie celebrity and their reported participation in BB15.

This time we have Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’s participant Arjun Bijlani in the news. The actor has returned to India after shooting for the Rohit Shetty hosted show. If reports are to be believed, he will soon be seen in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. Before entering the BB house, the actor will be finishing the shoot for his web show with Kanika Mann.

When asked about his participation in the show, the ‘Miley Jab Hum Tum’ actor said that he does not have any idea and can’t say anything for sure. He hasn’t given it much thought but you never say no to a good opportunity. Bijlani will decide according to the situation. But for now, he cannot confirm anything.

Bigg Boss is a show that will always be in the news. Be it Telugu, Kannada or Hindi, you will find people talking about this reality show all the time. Ever since Bigg Boss 14 Hindi ended, the viewers have been hooked to the news expecting a reveal on next season’s contestants.

Earlier names like Parth Samthan, Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty also came forward. The Pavitra Rishta actress outright rejected the rumours. She confirmed that she will not be participating in the upcoming season of bigg boss and called the rumours baseless.

Other big names rumoured to be entering Bigg Boss 15 include comedian and actor Krishna Abhishek, Jamai Raja fame Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna. Bigg Boss 14 runner up Rahul Vaidya’s fiancée Disha Parmar can also enter the show. We will have to wait for official confirmation as nothing is confirmed yet.