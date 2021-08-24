Bigg Boss 14 Winner Rubina Dilaik Reveals Her Biggest Regret On The Show

Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 and not just that she won the hearts of millions. The actress was praised for her game on the show and gained a lot of fans over the course of the season. She has the highest number of votes throughout the season and was on the No.1 spot for most of the time.

Even though she won the show, the Shakti actress does not feel quite right about it. Recently Rubina shared her thoughts on Bigg Boss 14 and her biggest regret on the show. She spoke about Husband Abhinav Shukla’s elimination and how she wished she could have walked out with him as well. He was voted out by the connection of other contestants and she did not feel got seeing him walk out of the BB house.

She posted about this on Twitter and Instagram. Rubina shared that she has been asked this question many times, “What was that one thing you regret doing or not doing in BB14?”. She finally answered this question and posted her statement on social media. “I have been asked so many times, what was that one thing you regret doing or not doing in BB14 House!! Then I didn’t have a clarity of thoughts, had mixed emotions, and was overwhelmed with so much happening!” she wrote.

“Now when I look back, and one thing that hits me hard is the visual of the day ABHINAV was eliminated! The fate of His BB14 journey was handed over to a bunch of 'less competent' members who were not even in the race and had a clear ULTERIOR motive and I didn’t even PROTEST!”

“I was so soaked up in the pain and anguish that I couldn’t see it for what it was I wish I had WALKED OUT with him for his UNFAIR Elimination (NOT by Bigg Boss ) by them who could not Justify their own journey and existence on the Show,” added Rubina.

Rubina posted the statement as a picture and captioned it, “Had an epiphany! This REMAINS my biggest REGRET!” Even Abhinav commented on the post and said, “Life is unfair, Big Boss is a great social experiment, whenever you feel it’s unfair smile and eat an apple… but 2 min silence for those who got spent like a used cartridge emptied all they had and still got voted out.”