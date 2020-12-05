Bigg Boss is one of the most watched TV reality shows on Indian television. No wonder then the show is being made across Languages—Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Right now, the show is on in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil. While Bigg Boss Telugu and Tamil are in its fourth season and hosted by actors Akkineni Nagarjuna and Kamal Haasan respectively, Hindi Bigg Boss is being hosted by Salman Khan and is in its 14th season.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 final episode will take place on December 20 as per an official statement released by the show organisers. Last week, even BB14 host Salman Khan announced that the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 is all set to happen in a week's time.

The latest we hear is that Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 finalists have been confirmed and the list includes Jasmin, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan and Rubina. And the latest leak from the sets that Salman is all set to evict BB14's most popular contestants Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli has shocked the reality show viewers to the T. They are not only expressing their disappointment over Salman's decision but also saying that Telugu Bigg Boss is better than the Hindi one as BB14 winner is fixed.

Have a look at this tweet...

Yeh show hi bakwas hai....

Isse accha bigboss telegu and kanada version hai.....

Bigboss hindi version fix hai...

Bigboss 14

Biggest flop show ever

Winner fix hai.... Rubina — Captain Sani (@CaptainSani2) December 4, 2020

Guys, what do you think? Bigg Boss is a TV reality show where anything can happen anytime or in the last minute. As per the latest BB14 promo, Salman is seen asking Rahul Vaidya to leave the Bigg Boss house. But then, promos could be misleading too. So, let's wait and watch who will walk away with the winner's title.