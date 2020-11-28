Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan's Shocking Announcement To Contestants On Finals

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is here and as per a new promo doing the rounds, BB14 host Salman Khan is all set to make a shocking announcement to small screen viewers and housemates. A preview that was telecast in Friday's episode shows Khan declaring that Bigg Boss 14 finals will be held in a week's time. Contestants are seen sporting a shocked expression.

When asked to guess when the BB14 grand finale would be, Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli guessed that the final episode could be sometime in January. However, much to everybody's shock, host Salman Khan said that the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 will happen next week.

In the promo video, Salman is heard telling the contestants, "Finale week January mein nahi, finale week hai agle hafte." He also declared that just four contestants will proceed to the final week. "Aap mein se sirf aur sirf chaar sadasya aage badhenge. Yaani ki baki sab ka time samapt ho gaya," the Bollywood actor is seen telling the contestants.

The buzz is that the new promo may not be true as Bigg Boss 14 has got an extension of one more month and the show organisers have in fact planned to rope in more celebrities and popular faces on the show.

What is true and what is not? We will know on the show tonight Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. Stay tuned.