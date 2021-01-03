Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Provoked? You Were Having Fun, Salman Fires Jasmin

Another episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is here and the promo is something that is sure to give you goosies. Salman Khan has lost his cool on BB14 contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli. He is unhappy with Jasmin's behaviour towards Rakhi Sawant.

It is known that Rakhi Sawant and Jasmin Bhasin are sworn enemies in the Bigg Boss house and they keep having heated exchanges. However, this time around the duo had a bitter feud with Jasmin getting personal and passing unsavoury comments against Rakhi. This did not go down well with not only Rakhi but also host Salman Khan.

In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode today, Salman will not only sympathise with Rakhi Sawant but also pulls up Jasmin for her behaviour. When the former tries to justify her act saying she was provoked, Salman goes on to say, "Provoked? Jasmin you were having fun. The face that you project and the one that was on show for everyone to see are two different things and it looks bad."

This reaction from Salman Khan shocks Jasmin.Then Salman begins his gyan sessions and in a very nice way explains to the contestants the importance of maintaining dignity and decorum in the house. It now remains to be seen if Nikki and Jasmin mend their ways and ties with Rakhi.