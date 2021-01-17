Bigg Boss 14 Talent Manager Pista Dhakad Dies in Road Accident, Salman Khan, Contestants Pay Tributes

Bigg Boss 14's talent manager Pista Dhakad died in a road accident late on Friday evening. After completing the shooting for BB14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Pista along with her team was returning back when the accident took place.

According to the reports, Pista Dhakad and one of her assistants have been travelling on an Activa and it suddenly slipped into a hole. Pista fell on the left side of the road and this is when a vanity van came from behind and ran over her. She died on the spot and everyone shocked with the news of Pista's sudden death.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill wrote on her Twitter, "Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched #RIP Pista."

Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched #RIP Pista😢🙏🏻 — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) January 16, 2021

Himanshi Khurana wrote that, "RIP Pista.. just got the news of her demise.. still in shock.. Life is uncertain."

Yuvika Chaudhary shared a video on her Instagram and wrote, "Why u left us so early 😢 still in a shock Can’t believe I m writing this RIP bro."

Kishwer Merchant commented on Yuvika's post saying, "This is just so so so sad...RIP." Ex-contestant Bandgi Kalra was in disbelief when she saw the news of Pista's demise. "What happened? Oh My God."

Prince Yuvika Narula wrote, "RIP @pista_dhakad tu vo insaan the jis ko koi kabhi bhool nahe pai ga bro . Tu hum sab k dil main ase hai jaise pata nahe hum bachpan se sath ho tere jaise postive insaan nahe dakha jo hamesha sab ka acha or hamesha kush rehte the. Pata nahe tha abhe jab main tu or yuvi goa gai the vo humara last trip hoga or tere kami koi puri nahe kar pai ga humare industry main bhe or humare zindigi main bhe love u always."