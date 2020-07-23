MUMBAI: All the fans of Bigg Boss Hindi reality show are eagerly waiting for the season to start, but this year it is difficult for the show management to start the most awaited reality show due to COVID-19 lockdown.

According to reports, due to COVID-19 pandemic, shootings have been delayed and Bigg Boss reality show will premiere by September-end.

Reportedly, the Bigg Boss management has fixed the tagline of the show as "Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking"

Salman Khan who is currently staying in Panvel farmhouse ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown will reportedly shoot for Bigg Boss 14 from his house and the shoot will commence in September.

Buzz is that Sallu Bhai is charging a whopping amount of Rs 16 crore for hosting a single episode of Bigg Boss season 14.

Several reports leaked the names of a few contestants as Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti Vivian, Jasmin Bhasin, D'Sena, Alisha Panwar and Mansi Srivastava.

However, there is no official announcement about the confirmed list of finalised contestants.



Earlier out of all the 13 Bigg Boss seasons in Hindi, Bigg Boss 13 was the most successful and controversial season ever.

In the season 13 of Hindi Bigg Boss TV actor Sidharth Shukla won the title and model Asim Riaz became the first runner-up.