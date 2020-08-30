The popular reality show Bigg Boss will soon hit the small screens. Bollywood actor Salman Khan will be returning as the host of the fourteenth season. The 'Sultan' hero has been associated with the show for a decade now. According to the sources, Salman Khan is getting paid a whopping amount of Rs 250 crore for this season. The actor will be paid Rs 20.5 Crore per week. Last year, he was paid around Rs 14 Crore per week.

Bigg Boss won’t be the same as the previous season. It is said that Salman Khan has asked the makers of the show to add 'Social Distancing' as an important feature of Bigg Boss Season 14. Reports claim that the elimination process is going to be similar to that of the previous seasons.

The latest buzz is to be believed that all the contestants will be kept in quarantine for a few days before they enter into the house of Bigg Boss.

If sources are to be believed Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Sara Gurpal are likely to participate in the new season. The show was supposed to launch in the first week of September but it got postponed. Bigg Boss is expected to go on air on October 4.