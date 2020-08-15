Popular TV reality show Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 is all set to air on TV from September. The confirmed contestants' list is not yet out but fans are eagerly waiting to know who all are going to be part of this season.

Off late, an image of Salman Khan from the sets went viral on social media. In the leaked picture, Salman Khan is seen mopping the floor, wearing a shirt pant with comfy slippers. Check out the picture here:

According to sources, Salman is believed to have to charge Rs 16 crore per episode for this new season. The final promo is expected to be out by the end of August.

The show was supposed to begin early but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has been getting delayed. Looking at the current Coronavirus scenario, it is tough to say when the makers are going to launch the show.