Bigg Boss 14 Finalists Confirmed: Eijaz Khan And Abhinav Shukla

Abhinav Shukla reserved a place for himself in the Bigg Boss 14 finale by showing his competitive spirit in the episode on Thursday. During the boat task, Shukla got into a figth with housemate Jasmin Bhasin. He then defeated Nikki in the task to be among the finalists.

As per the instructions given by the Bigg Boss on the task, all the contestants aspiring a place in the BB14 finals were asked to find a seat on the boat which had lesses seats as against the number of contestants vying for a place. Eijaz was left out of the task as he has already secured berth in the Bigg Boss 14 finals.

Jasmin, Nikki and Abhinav go all out to grab seat but somehow Abhinav Shukla takes the lead and wins the task thereby creating a place for himself among the Bigg Boss 14 finalists.

Abhinav Shukla is only the second finalist in Bigg Boss season 14 after Eijaz Khan.

Salman Khan is hosting the Hindi TV reality show Bigg Boss for the 14th season too after successfully completing 13 seasons. The host declared that the grand finale will happen in a week's time.