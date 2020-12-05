Bigg Boss 14 is all set to come to an end soon and Salman Khan is gearing up to host the final episode. As per the social media buzz doing the rounds, Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli, who were considered to be among BB14 finalists have been eliminated from the show.

Along with Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin, Tamboli and Vaidya too were nominated for eviction this weekend. Now, we hear that they have been asked by Salman Khan to leave the house in the Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode promo.

If this be true, then Eijaz Khan, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin will be the final four contestants to vie for Bigg Boss 14's winner's title.

A popular social media handle, which is known to give reliable inputs and leaks on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Hindi has confirmed that the two have been indeed eliminated.

Have a look at their tweet...

EXCLUSIVE And Confirmed After #NikkiTamboli now#RahulVaidya has been Eliminated from the House Retweet if Shocked — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) December 5, 2020