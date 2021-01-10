Bigg Boss 14: #BringJasminBhasinBack Is Trending On Twitter

Jan 10, 2021, 09:10 IST
- Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most popular shows on Television. People love to watch the show. Salman Khan the host of the show makes the show more interesting. Four popular contestants Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni have been nominated this week as they broke one of the important rules of the BB  14 house. Jasmin is going to leave the house. Now, the hashtag #BringJasminBhasinBack is trending on Twitter.  Some of the fans are saying that this is an unfair eviction. Here are the tweets.

In this week, the members of the house met their family members. Jasmin couldn't control her tears when she saw her parents after a long time. Jasmin's father told, "Take care of your health and focus on your target. You are here to win the trophy. Play your own game, your solo game. We want the old Jasmin back, the one who used to be happy and was always smiling, Pehle wali Jasmin jo aayi thi, wo wapas chahiye. Apna solo khelo. Tumhara hi game hai aur targets pe dhyaan rakho. Emotions aur sentiments mein nahi behna hai. Solo game par dhyaan dena hai, meri baat ko matlab ko samajh ja."

Advertisement
Back to Top