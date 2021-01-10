Bigg Boss 14: #BringJasminBhasinBack Is Trending On Twitter

Bigg Boss 14 is one of the most popular shows on Television. People love to watch the show. Salman Khan the host of the show makes the show more interesting. Four popular contestants Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla and Aly Goni have been nominated this week as they broke one of the important rules of the BB 14 house. Jasmin is going to leave the house. Now, the hashtag #BringJasminBhasinBack is trending on Twitter. Some of the fans are saying that this is an unfair eviction. Here are the tweets.

#salmankhancried#BringJasminBhasinBack

In the 1000 year of bb history salman khan never cried for eviction

But for @jasminbhasin he cried💔 — Aniket (@Aniket34904624) January 10, 2021

Jas you are the best..

Bring her back otherwise we are not gonna watch the show again.

We are always with you Jas #TeamJasmin#BringJasminBhasinBack — Rashi Basia (@RashiBasia) January 10, 2021

Makers should understand the value of @jasminbhasin she is the only contestan for whom @BeingSalmanKhan cried😭😢

Plzz #BringJasminBhasinBack pic.twitter.com/kSFGTlOhSq — Shamiya Shami Iraqui (@IraquiShami) January 10, 2021

Guys speed continue karo.

Salman sir and Jasmin again crying seeing you both cry. Unfair eviction uff hate biased makers. :(#BringJasminBhasinBack

NO BB WITHOUT JASMIN@ColorsTV@jasminbhasin@BeingSalmanKhan@OrmaxMedia@EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/y04d557lYA — ❦𝓢𝓲𝓶𝓪 𝓢❦ 👸🇮🇳💞(NO JASMIN NO BB14) (@Simashah26) January 10, 2021

#BringJasminBhasinBack is till trending with 1.4M in India Thank u so much for those who participate in this trend.....lots of luv pic.twitter.com/zaZhE56QV0 — ❣Anu❣ (@cutypriincess) January 10, 2021

In this week, the members of the house met their family members. Jasmin couldn't control her tears when she saw her parents after a long time. Jasmin's father told, "Take care of your health and focus on your target. You are here to win the trophy. Play your own game, your solo game. We want the old Jasmin back, the one who used to be happy and was always smiling, Pehle wali Jasmin jo aayi thi, wo wapas chahiye. Apna solo khelo. Tumhara hi game hai aur targets pe dhyaan rakho. Emotions aur sentiments mein nahi behna hai. Solo game par dhyaan dena hai, meri baat ko matlab ko samajh ja."