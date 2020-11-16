Bigg Boss 11th Week Elimination Shocker: Abhijeet Nominated For Eviction!

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 has entered the 11th week and very soon we are going to witness the grand finale. In the recent episode, Mehboob Dilse eliminated from the show. The last weekend episode was full of twists. After some dramatic turns, Akhil saved and Mehboob eliminated. Abhijeet, Lasya, Monal, Ariyana, Akhil, Sohel, and Avinash are the remaining contestants in the BB house.

Another news that is doing rounds in the social media is that Kumar Sai who got evicted from the show is likely to make a re-entry into the house. According to the reports, Kumar Sai is under quarantine and is expected to join the housemates anytime soon.

One more news for you my dear readers. Abhijeet is likely to be one of the contestants in the11th week nominations list. According to the reliable sources, Bigg Boss 11th week nomination process has been completed and six contestants are into nominations. The most probable contestants in the the 11th week nomination would be Abhijeet, Ariyana, Lasya, Harika and Monal.

Now coming to Abhijeet, he was touted to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and was one of the strongest candidate in the house till now. So the news of Abhijeet's nomination for eviction has sent shockwaves in tele circles and Abhijeet fans are upset. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in the Bigg Boss house.

