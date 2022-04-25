Bigg Bigg Non Stop Family Round This Week, Deets Inside

The Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is getting closer to the grand finale, and the competition among the contestants is getting tougher

with each passing day.

In the recent promo, housemates were seen getting into an ugly argument for hours over nominations, as usual.

The show has improved in terms of its viewership, and the contestants in the house are trying every trick in the book to win the hearts of the audience with their dramas, ugly fights, never-ending arguments, and lovey-dovey relationships. It is worth mentioning here that Bigg Boss Non Stop has managed to garner more eyeballs, thanks to the contestants' daily fights.

There is a rumour going around on the social media platform that Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers are planning a family reunion of contestants this week. As per the buzz, Bigg Boss will assign some tasks to the contestants, and based on the contestant's performance and game score, Bigg Boss will allow access to meet the family member.

The family meeting is likely to happen on 27, 28, and 29. According to a source, Shanmukh and Siri will appear on Bigg Boss Non-Stop to meet their friends Shiva and Mitraaw. the show has reached its ninth week and is still getting positive response from the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT viewers. Well, even the equations between the contestants are changing as per the tasks.