KGF Chapter 1 became a huge unexpected success and SS Rajamouli proposed the idea of giving the film a huge Pan-India release, after watching bits of it. Now, Yash, the lead actor of the film and Prashanth Neel, director of the film are most sought after names in Indian Cinema.

Fans are eagerly waiting for KGF Chapter 2 to release and complete the story of Rocky after he became the King of KGF Gold mines. The team announced October release date and many thought they won't be able to meet it.

Even the re-opening date of theatres is still foggy and it is hard to expect KGF Chapter 2 to release in a month or two. Many expect it to release around Christmas time like the first one.

Recently, the team had hit a setback with Sanjay Dutt's health condition. The actor is a big part of the second chapter as he is playing Adheera character. His health complications suggest that the team needs to find a way around or skip those parts remaining to shoot.

We have to wait for an update about what they are planning to do with him. Right now, we have an update from Prakash Raj himself stating that he started shooting for the film.

In the photos he shared, we can see him in the action on sets with director passionately explaining him the shot and Prakash Raj immersing himself into it. Truly, the team seems to have set the bar higher than the first one.