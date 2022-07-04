BIG NEWS: TRIPLE TREAT FOR INDIAN FANS!

Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva Trailer and Avatar: The Way of Water Teaser attached to Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder in 3D & 2D

The Biggest Global spectacles of 2022- Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva and Avatar: The Way of Water will have their trailer and teaser respectively attached to the hugely awaited Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder across 3D and 2D screens in India as it releases this Thursday (a day before the US)

Indian audiences are in for triple treat as they will get to see their favorite star Ranbir Kapoor onscreen, as well as experience the breathtaking Avatar world with their favorite Avenger, on the big screen!

Well, now THAT is a ONE-OF-A-KIND cinematic experience!