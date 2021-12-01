BIG FM Gives A New Spin To Storytelling With The Launch Of Their Latest Property ‘BIG Katha’

Stories from the past passed down generations, continue to fascinate one and all. What began as mere tales that engaged the listener from start to end has now found a deeper meaning as one today realizes the values that they imparted. With audiences now wanting riveting stories, filled with fun, mystery, and adventures that intrigue them, BIG FM presents a new show – BIG Katha. The show will reimagine and retell these fascinating stories with a modern twist, at the same time retaining its core essence and morals. Hosted by popular RJ Khurafati Nitin and RJ Pihu, each episode of BIG Katha has the right ingredients of meaningful homage to the original stories coupled with new additions of rich themes, dark moods, fantasy and a dash of drama thrown in for good measure! The show airs Saturdays from 8 pm – 9 pm and Sundays from 6 pm to 7 pm.

Giving stories a unique, yet modern touch, two of the most loved RJs from BIG FM, RJ Khurafati Nitin and RJ Pihu, will adorn the characters of Akkad Singh and Babita respectively. A modern-day Birbal, Babita is one who’s dropped out of her college to pursue her dreams of start-up, while Akkad Singh, on the other hand, is a modern-day Akbar, who owns an empire in Chattarpur and wants to be a political figure in the future. BIG Katha, through its stories, delves on these characters, giving the audience an experience that keeps them at the edge of their seat and grip their attention with plot twists.

Speaking about the show, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said, “BIG FM has always been a pioneer of newer formats of storytelling. Our shows like Yaadon ka Idiot Box with Neelesh Misra and Suhana Safar with Annu Kapoor have been trailblazers on radio setting a remarkable benchmark for storytelling. With BIG Katha, we are contextualizing the classic folklore of Akbar and Birbal for newer audiences. It is modern-day storytelling, reimagining the tales and narrated in a unique avatar for our listeners. With our vast network, we hope to make this experience an exciting and immersive one for our audiences.”

Adding on, RJ Khurafati Nitin, popular BIG RJ from Delhi, commented, “Storytelling is in our Indian DNA, be it in the form of classic tales, books or content. I am looking forward to recreating these stories giving them a modern twist while not losing their essence and morals. Akkad Singh has many qualities of Akbar, and I can’t wait to get into his shoes and entertain our followers and listeners.”

Known for her popular morning show in Bhopal, RJ Pihu who will portray the character of Babita said, “We have all grown up listening to the tales of Akbar and Birbal and it gives me immense pleasure to retell a host of stories with a touch of modern flavours. I am excited to begin the journey of Babita and I hope our listeners enjoy our storytelling.”

BIG Katha is extensively promoted across all platforms of BIG FM. It will be available on Radio and Digital platforms, tapping all audiences. The show will also be converted into podcast format and will be available across leading audio streaming platforms. So don’t forget to tune in to BIG FM on Saturdays from 8 pm – 9 pm and Sundays from 6 pm to 7 pm and listen to your favourite tales.