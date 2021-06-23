The Big Fat City is A Laugh Riot With Moments of Deep Reflections: Shilpa Shukla

Shilpa Shukla is known for her work in movies and theatre. She was recently seen in the web series Mentalhood along with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor. Shilpa is known for her roles in the sports drama Chak De! India and the 2013 film B.A. Pass, for which she was awarded the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress.

Sakshipost caught up with her for an exclusive interview about her upcoming role in The Big Fat City on Zee Theatre. The play is directed by Mahesh Dattani and showcased on Dish TV and D2H Rangmanch.

Here are excerpts from her interview:

1. What is The Big Fat City about?

It’s a black comedy written & directed by Mahesh Dattani. Zee Theatre's The Big Fat city is the world of extremely well-carved characters & their conflicts, what they want & the timing of it all. It’s about madness which is Mumbai.

2. Talk about your experience?

It was a high point of my life to be working with Mahesh Dattani sir. My initiation into theatre happened through two of his most renowned plays Final Solution & Tara. So to finally meet him and work with him was a dream come true. How he found each one of us to perform these characters & those situations was just so seamless.

3. How was it working with the entire cast?

I was so fortunate to be working with such fabulous actors starting from Ivan Rodrigues, Deepak Doshi, Bhavna Pani, Mansi Multani, Anuj Guruwara, Sid Makkar & Nissar Khan. We all bonded very well & had so much fun!

4. From Mentalhood to the big fat city? You are trying your hand at different stories and genres. What kind of genre or story would you like to work on next?

Big Fat city was much before Mentalhood. I am just going with the flow. And it’s good to be back.

5. Can you tell something about Big fat city to the audiences? What can they expect from the play?

Teleplay as a genre is very exciting. The big Fat city is a laugh riot with moments of deep reflections. Expect To be entertained!