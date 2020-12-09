Big Fat Celebrity Weddings In 2020

Celebrity weddings are always lavish and makes for good feast for eyes, especially the bride and groom, ambience and the attires of guests. But coronavirus put all the fun stuff on hold for celebs and non-celebs alike. But few celebrities still went ahead and married even if it meant cutting down on guest list. After all they had to follow the guidelines set by the government.

1. Kajal Agarwal-Goutham Kichulu

Mithravinda of Magadheera Kajal Agarwal and Businessperson Gautham Kitchulu tied the knot in Mumbai on October 30. The duo met each other through mutual friends. They were friends for seven years and dated for three years. Kajal Agarwal wanted a destination wedding. But because of the pandemic, they had to settle for Mumbai Taj palace hotel. However, she more than made up for it with her honeymoon at Maldives.

2. Rana Daggupati - Miheeka Bajaj

Bhallaladeva of Bahubali got married to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on August 8. Rana took to Instagram and announced that his lady love had said ‘Yes’. Only 30 people were present. The marriage ceremony was held in complaince with the government norms. Miheeka Bajaj is a businesswoman. She runs an interior design and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio.

3. Niharika Konidela – Chaitanya

Mega Princess and Tollywood actress Niharika Kondiela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are getting married this evening at the luxurious Udaivilas Palace Hotel in Udaipur. The who's who from the Tollywood fraternity is there. However, no outsiders are being invited for the event.

4. Prachi Tehlan-Rohit Saroha

Former Indian Netball Team captain and Actress Prachi Tehalan got married to Rohit Saroha on August 7. Prachi was the brand ambassador of Netball Development Trust India. Rohit is a Delhi based businessman. The duo first met at Prachi’s cousin wedding. They had a courtship of seven years but things didn’t work out. They reconnected during the lockdown and got married.

5. Sujeeth Reddy –Pravallika

Sujeeth Reddy, the director of Prabhas movie Saaho married his girlfriend Pravallika on June 2 in Hyderabad. Pravallika is a dentist. The couple dated for several years before taking their relationship forward. With the families' approval, the couple got married.

6. Dil Raju –Tejaswini

Tollywood director Dil Raju got married to Tejaswini on May 10, 2020. Dil Raju married for the second time. His first wife Anitha died from cardiac arrest. Hanshitha Reddy, Dil Raju’s daughter was the matchmaker for her father's marriage, we hear.

7. Nikhil- Pallavi Varma

Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha got married to Pallavi Varma on May 14 2020. Pallavi Varma is a doctor. The marriage ceremony was held at Nikhil’s farmhouse in Hyderabad.

8. Nithiin- Shalini Kandukuri

Another well known Tollywood actor Nithiin got married to his long time girlfriend Shalini Kandukuri. The couple exchanged wedding vows on July 26 2020. Following the government guidelines, only family members and close friends attended the ceremony.

9. Sunitha-Ram Veerrapane

Singer Sunitha got engaged to Ram. The entrepreneur owns a digital media company called Mango. They are all set to tie the knot soon.