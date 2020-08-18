The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan Unveils Intriguing Poster Of Ileana D'Cruz

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan’s forthcoming flick is ‘The Big Bull’ which features Ileana D’cruz as the female lead in the film. Abhishek has unveiled the first look from the upcoming film.

Abhishek took to Twitter and wrote, “Here is the first look of Ileana D’Cruz from The Big Bull! #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of India will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyplusHSVIP! @ajaydevgn @Ileana_Official @s0humshah.”

Sharing the poster on her Twitter handle, Ileana D’Cruz wrote, “Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man who sold dreams to India.”

The Big Bull is based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who had committed multiple financial crimes. The film is helmed by Kookie Gulati and co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit. It also stars Nikita Dutta and Sohum Shah in important roles.

The film will soon premiere on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.