September 04, 2022

NEW DELHI/AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has been ranked among the top three states along with Maharashtra (Number 1) and Gujarat (Number 3) in terms of the overall implementation of the Centre's Poshan Abhiyaan, according to a Niti Aayog report. The report titled 'Preserving Progress on Nutrition in India: Poshan Abhiyan in Pandemic Times' further said that 12 out of 19 large states had an implementation score of over 70 per cent.