HYDERABAD: Prabhas gave Baahubali franchise everything to make it as epic as it turned out to be today. As the lead actor, he tried to maintain distinctive looks to both the characters of Father and son, in the film. He had to be absolutely at his best for audiences to fall in love with him and the film. He did just that.

As a result, Baahubali franchise turned out to be the biggest box office hit ever in Indian Cinema and Prabhas became a Pan-India star. With his Saaho, he proved that market in North India is here to stay.

He is currently working on RadheShyam and post that he agreed to do Nag Ashwin's scientific fiction film. Deepika Padukone is acting as his leading lady in the film.

After that film, Prabhas recently accepted a proposal from T-Series production house about a huge action flick in Hindi with him in the lead role, say new reports.

The movie will be produced with a budget over 300 crores and it will be period drama alike Baahubali, it seems. Who will direct it? When will it go on floors? We have to wait till this year end or beginning of 2021 to know full details.