Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Viewers Want Geetu To Get Eliminated In the Second Week

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 gave contestants another chance to prove themselves by declaring no eliminations during the first week elimination process. Bigg Boss Telugu contestants are all set to show their game strategy and play cleverly this week to escape elimination. According to Bigg Bos Telugu 6 live, present contestants are getting ready for the nomination task. As per the social media platforms, the contestants who are on the nomination list are Revanth, Adi Reddy, Abhinaya Sree, Geetu, Rajashekar, Rohit, Marina, Shani, and Faima. Geetu Royal is again on the nomination list where BBT6 viewers troll her for elimination. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 viewers say that they are irritated enough with Geetu's actions and statements in the house.

They say that Geetu is overreacting and creating a mess in the BBT6 house for no reason. Netizens say that Geetu should realise that controversial fights might not save her forever. Anyway, in the weekend episode, Nagarjuna warned Geetu to think before she loses her words. Geetu was nominated as the worst performer of the week and was sent to jail. We can say that Geetu should work hard and change her attitude to be in the good books of the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 viewers and contestants. So let us wait and watch if Geetu will impress the audience and escape elimination in the second week.