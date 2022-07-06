Big Bang Music's Latest Track - Out of Love, A Celebratory Breakup Anthem

Big Bang Music, a new-age pop culture company brings together the worlds of glamorous and intoxicating urban Punjabi pop music with punchy and powerful English hip-hop, Out of Love is a celebratory breakup anthem, unlike anything we’ve seen before. Delving into themes of heartbreak, betrayal, and empowerment, it’s as infectious a track as it is intimate. Composed by Raashi and produced by Hiten, who previously produced the mega-hit Jugnu, ‘Out of Love’ is bound to be a summer anthem to remember! The song’s release is accompanied by a psychedelic visualiser that showcases these stunning artists not only singing their anthem but having a great time while doing so.

In the past few years, Punjabi pop music has taken off like no other genre in the subcontinent. With a slew of artists dominating the charts both domestically and internationally, the sound is now truly a global phenomenon. Reinventing herself at Big Bang Music, Raashi Sood, is quickly making a name as a leading female artist in the space.

The English teacher from Ludhiana is probably better known as a prolific pop singer with sleeper hits and collaborations with The PropheC, Mickey Singh, and Manni Sandhu, as well as a Bollywood fusion video with Sonakshi Sinha already under her belt. Having even been featured on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Raashi Sood's almost fairytale ascent is an aspirational journey to remember. While Punjabi pop may be all the rage today, the dearth of female talent in the space makes her rise all the more important to watch out for.

Sharing her thoughts about the song, Raashi Sood, comments, “I had an absolute blast singing Out of Love and working with a trailblazer such as Raja Kumari. While the sound is energetic and peppy, we’ve tried to convey feelings of heartbreak, longing, and love throughout the track. I’m thankful to Big Bang Music for giving me the platform to reach out to music lovers all across the world and look forward to more of such collaborations in the future.”

Today, her career ascends to even more stratospheric heights through a landmark record with a bona fide hip-hop megastar in Raja Kumari.

Raja Kumari’s status in the industry is only growing by the day. Already having done a few notable collaborations with massive Indian Artists like the late Siddhu Moosewala, and DIVINE, she’s no stranger to this world. With her music being featured in Marvel’s latest Disney+ project ‘Ms Marvel’, there’s no doubt that she’s reaching audiences across the globe.

The Indian-American rapper and singer Raja Kumari mentioned, “When I first heard the record, I fell in love with the melody, the lyrics, and the emotion. After I found out that Raashi is a school teacher by day and a pop star by night, I was so inspired to do the song! When we went into the studio, we just vibed on the record and really made it something special. I think this shows a softer side of me, a different side of me and I just hope that everyone enjoys what we’ve made. For me, it's the song of the Summer."

Commenting on the latest release, Gaurav Wadhwa, Co-Founder, Big Bang Music said, “In our 2022 avatar we were keen to explore fresh sounds and never seen before collabs that empower female expression. We’re so proud to create a record as ground-breaking as this in the industry today. For us, Raashi Sood is an artist who’s bound to be a household name and we’re doing all that we can to help make that happen in the best way possible.”