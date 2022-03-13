Big Bang Music launches the remix music video of sensational hit ‘Lara Sohneya’ with six Moj creators

The illusive lyrics, soothing beats, and energetic vibe of the indie-pop number - Lara Sohneya has been running in our musical veins since 2021. Riding on to the trends of remixes and remakes, record label Big Bang Music is all set to release the remix of its popular track Lara Sohneya sung by Roop Ghuman and Vibhuti Joshi and produced by ICONYK with six popular Moj creators featuring in the music video - Himanshu, Vishal, Swaggy, Vaishali, Bhavi, and Sudeepa. The talented creators are seen grooving to the feet-tapping beats of the remix in the music video. The scintillating choreography and glam quotient is surely adding up to the mood.

The audio of the remix was exclusively launched onMoj, India’s number one short video platform, on 4th March, a week before the official music video release, giving Moj users a sneak peek into the upbeat track. Along with the music video, Moj also launched a hashtag challenge #DanceSohneya and its fever has started catching up with the creators. The much-awaited music video is up on Big Bang Music’s YouTube channel.

Song Link:

Speaking of the initiative, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director – Content Strategy and Operations – Moj said, “It has been our constant endeavor to provide our creator community with opportunities to showcase their talent to the larger world. Our collaborations with Big Bang Music for exclusive song launches has been quite successful and we have seen high participation from our community on music-led hashtag challenges. We are excited to see six Moj creators share the screen with talented artists, Roop and Vibhuti. We take pride in connecting music labels with our pool of extremely talented creators and are confident that Lara Sohneya’s remix music video will receive a wonderful response from the audience.”

Singer Roop Ghuman and Vibhuti Joshi added, “This song is really close to our heart and we are grateful for the love we have received so far. The way the original of ‘Lara Sohenya’ started trending and became an instant favorite, inspired us to create this remix version. We hope that our audience showers their love for this version as they have shown to the original track. Working with talented artists like Himanshu, Vishal, Swaggy, Vaishali, Bhavi, and Sudeepa has been an incredible experience and we cannot contain our excitement for the remix’s launch.”

The talented creators have been acing their content genres and taking the world of short video platforms by storm. Bhavi’s recently released music video ‘Khwaab’ has been taking rounds on social media and Himanshu’s triumphant victory in Moj Super Star Hunt is still remembered. Vishal and Swaggy are increasing the social temperature with their energetic Bhangra and Vaishali and Sudeepa are spreading happiness through their graceful dance forms.