Big B, Hrithik and Rajkummar Rao Wish Anand Pandit

Veteran producer and real-estate magnet Anand Pandit lives life to the fullest as if there is no tomorrow and every year makes it a point to get together with his college friends to embark on an unforgettable adventure. After two years of pandemic restrictions, the producer and his pals have now decided to take a leaf out of the superhit road movie, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and drive from New York to San Francisco in a caravan. The producer posted a video on social media where his friends Amitabh Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Hrithik Roshan wished him the best of luck. Bachchan Sir praised his 'Anand Bhai' for still keeping in touch with his buddies from college and for keeping the spirit of youth alive within.

Rajkummar Rao called Pandit, the man with a 'golden touch' who transforms everything he touches to gold. He also promised himself that he will replicate the idea and get together with his friends one day to go on an adventure just like this one.

Hrithik Roshan, the star who was a big part of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' told Pandit, "I made a film about a road trip but you have manifested it in real life! I envy you and wish I could go with all of you on this trip. Maybe, next time, I will accompany all of you guys when you go on yet another adventure."

Pandit stated in the video that he and his friends of over 40 years, "open a new door every year to celebrate life and their special bond." He added, "It is important to keep the child within alive by creating memories of a lifetime and spreading the magic of love and friendship."

The trip begins on 24th May and will last till 5th June.