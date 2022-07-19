Bhupinder Singh's Death: Best Songs Of Do Diwane Shehar Mein Singer

Legendary singer-composer Bhupinder Singh died on Monday due to suspected colon cancer and COVID-19-related complications at a city hospital in Mumbai. Known for singing classics like "Naam Gum Jayega","Dil Dhoondta Hai", "Do Diwane Shehar Mein", "Ek Akela is Shehar Mein", "Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman", "Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute" and "Karoge Yaad Toh", among others.

According to Mitali Singh, the wife of Bhupinder Singh, he was admitted to the hospital following a urine infection, wherein he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"He was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19," Mitali Singh told PTI.

Bhupinder Singh is survived by his Indian-Bangladeshi wife and a son. In his five-decade-long career, Bhupinder Singh had worked with Mohammed Rafi, RD Burman, Madan Mohan, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar to Bappi Lahiri, among others.

His last rites were performed at Oshiwara Electric Cremation, post midnight. "Bhupendra Singhji left for his heavenly abode at 7.45 this evening. He was unwell for the last 6 months. The cremation will take place at 12.30 am (Monday night) at Oshiwara crematorium," said the family's spokesperson in a late-night statement.

After the death of Bhupinder Singh, celebs took to their social media and shared condolence messages.

Here are some best songs of Bhupinder Singh.