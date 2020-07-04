Most of the fans and filmy buffs are unable to digest the death news of Bollywood super talented hero, Sushant Singh Rajput. He committed suicide and died on 14th June, 2020 at his residence in Bandra. After the death of Sushant, many conspiracy theories came into picture. 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' Co-star Bhumika Chawla took to her Instagram and posted an emotional note. She said that "It’s been almost 20 days and I wake up thinking of you. Still wondering what it was... one only shared the screen space as a character briefly but still associated together."

She further wrote that Sushant would have spoken to anyone about his problem. She said, "Was it depression or personal - Then you should have spoken. If it was professional, you had already done such good films. Yes, I Agree, it’s not easy to survive here. I am not talking of insider or outsiders:'It is what it is'. Yes if I have to connect with someone even after having done 50 plus films it ain’t easy, but I am still grateful I am doing work, maybe I just choose to work on this perspective, constantly pushing myself to think and believe good. Yes there are times when you call or message people from the industry ( Bollywood or other places ) most people are really warm and kind but we do find those who refuse to acknowledge or just brush you aside - THE WORLD IS MADE OF ALL SORTS - There are most who will respect you always but rare few when they need you they come to you - but when you drop a tinkle saying you would love to work together with them, they say we will see or smile it off (though I never believed in doing that earlier, I did in the last few years make an effort that’s what life is, nothing comes without effort and hard work).

Bhumika extended her note as, "I choose to say that it’s ok, maybe one doesn’t fit the bill, the role and so it’s ok and finally if there is any thing more to you going than professional disappointment, or depression cause of various reasons, YEH SHAHAR HAME HAMARE SAPNE DETA HAI , Naam deta hai, kabhi Kabhi Gumnaam bhi karta, lakho ki aabadi mein kuch TANHA BHI KARTA HAI, if there was anything more I hope we come to know what it was, until then FINAL GOODBYE... PRAYERS FOR YOU - wherever you are and prayers for your family."

Mumbai Police are investigating the case and has recorded statements of more than 28 people close to the 'Kai Po Che' actor. The police have summoned the director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record his statement. It is said that Bhansali had given film offers to Sushant but didn't work with him due to date issues.