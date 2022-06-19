Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 OTT Release Date Confirmed

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the only Bollywood movie that earned positive response from the audience this year and also revived Hindi movies' box office fortunes. Even Kangana's Dhaakad bombed. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 pulled crowd to theatres in huge numbers. It is worth mentioning here that Kartik Aaryan will become a happeningstar in Bollywood soon. Karthik Aaryan can do justice to any role he is given. Guess what? Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is now streaming on OTT platform. Yes, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is streaming on Netflix from June 19, 2022. It has joined the top 10 list on Netflix also.

"The 'Bhool Bhulaiya' journey has been extremely rewarding and wonderful thus far. I am overjoyed that the film has also found a home on Netflix, where we will continue to entertain viewers and all of my fans around the world," said Karthik Aaryan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a comedy horror film directed by Anees Bazmee, written by Aakash Kaushik and Farhad Samji, and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner T-Series Films and Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani under the banner Cine1 Studios. A standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), the film stars Tabu, Kartik Aaryanand Kiara Advani and follows Ruhaan Randhawa, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the return of Manjulika, a malevolent spirit hell-bent on revenge against the Thakur family. The film has earned ₹256.07 crore (US$34 million) worldwide to become the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.