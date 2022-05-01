Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj Song Coca Cola Pila do Balam Creates Sensation After Leaked MMS

Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj released a song, "Cocacola Pila Do Balam". In no time, the song went viral and grabbed all the attention of the audience. Lyrics penned by Sonu Sargam and the music is composed by Arya Sharma. It is all known knowledge Shilpi's MMS with her boyfriend had gone viral.

Shilpi is one of the popular playback singers in India. She is well known for Bhojpuri music albums. She released her first single, 'Bhukur Bhukur' in 2017. She collaborated on several Bhojpuri songs, including Saheliya Nu Re, Apni to Jaise Taise, Laika Pahilka Ha, Neeli Neeli Akhiyan, and Bhatar Tohar Rowat Hoi, and others.

Shilpi has collaborated with top celebrities including Khesari Lal Yadav and Pawan Singh. She has given many hit songs in her career. She has lent her voice to many songs like 'Jada Lagat', 'Bas Kar Pagli', 'Jhagda', 'Do Ghunt', 'Babua Ke Khush Kar Da' with Khesari.

Also Read: ​IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Ganesan Trolled Over Rohit Sharma's Dismissal