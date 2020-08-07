MUMBAI: Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak (40) allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Dahisar in Mumbai on August 2. A day before her death she took to her facebook and posted a 10 min long video over being cheated and not being able to trust anyone.

According to police, Anupama hailed from Purnea district in Bihar. She had shifted to Mumbai to pursue her career in acting, she had acted in Bhojpuri movies and TV shows. A day before committing suicide, she went live on Facebook on August 1, and said his fans that she was cheated and not able to trust anyone. In the live Anupama spoke about her financial problems, and about people (friends) who disrespected her and made fun of her problems.

She advised her fans that to be a person whom everybody can trust but never trust anyone. The actress said that she had learnt this in her life. People are very selfish and don't care for others, Anupama said. Police recovered a suicide note from her residence. Police registered a case and inquiring over it.

Police said that she had written suicide note with two points citing them as the reasons for her suicide. In the first reason she said that one man named Manish Jha had taken her two-wheeler in May during the lockdown when the actress was at her native place, and he didn't return the vehicle to Anupama even after she returned to Mumbai. As the second reason, Anupama said she had invested Rs. 10,000 in a production company, Wisdom Producer Company on the recommendation of a friend and she failed to get back her money in December 2019.