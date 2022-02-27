Bheemla Nayak Second Day Collections: Pawan Kalyan Movie Steady at Box Office on Day 2
Power Star Pawan Kalyan's latest offering Bheemla Nayak is staying strong at the Box office. The movie is a remake of a Mollywood movie. Bheemla Nayak opened to rave reviews from the audience. Even celebrities are going ga ga over the movie.
The film's dialogues have been written by Trivikram Srinivas who has elevated Pawan in several scenes. Rana Daggubati who plays a villain has matched Pawan's acting prowess and screen presence with ease.
People have Praised Rana's performance.
The film is going steady at the box office. The film which collected a whopping amount on day 1, continues ti remain strong at the box office on Day 2.
Here's a look at Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak second day collections at the box office.
Nizam: 7.48cr
Ceeded: 1.56Cr
UA: 1.29Cr
East: 74L
West: 42L
Guntur: 65L
Krishna: 64L
Nellore: 36L
AP-TG Total:- 13.14CR(20CR~ Gross)
#BheemlaNayak crosses the $1.5 Million mark at the #USA Box office..
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 26, 2022
#PSPK's #BheemlaNayak Saturday Chennai city gross is 12 lakhs. 2-days total city gross is 23 lakhs. Rock-solid weekend going on👍
— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 27, 2022