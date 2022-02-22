Bheemla Nayak: Bandla Ganesh's Hero Worship of Pawan Hits Peak

Producer and self-professed fan of Pawan Kalyan - Bandla Ganesh never hesitates to praise the actor at the drop of the hat. Be it his tweets or his speeches on stage, the actor–turned–producer has become a must-have for these events, especially when it involves a Pawan Kalyan movie.

The Power Star fans were anticipating his presence during the pre-release event of the much-awaited Bheemla Nayak movie on Monday, as they were looking for an encore of his earlier speech during the Vakeel Saab promotions where he displayed his oratory skills.His speech laced with superlatives about the actor left Pawan Kalyan fans asking for more, and the actor and producers laughing away at his antics on stage.

His famous speech which started with 'Eeshwara..' during the Vakeel Saab pre-release event became viral and now Bandla Ganesh tweeted the same before the release of the Bheemla Nayak trailer.

However, the fans were disappointed after the pre-release event got cancelled due to the demise of Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. The Jana Sena Party leader in a statement to the media informed that they were canceling the event as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

This apart an audiotape of Bandla Ganesh speaking to a fan was leaked on social media just before the event. As per the call the person is asking Bandla Ganesh whether he was coming for the event and giving another speech like he did last time. Bandla Ganesh is heard telling the other person that he didn't get any invitation from the makers because of Trivikram Srinivas not letting them call him. He refers to Trivikram in a derogatory way as 'Trivikram gaadu'.

He stated that he was also eager to come and had prepared some lines also, but Trivikram was stopping him as he feels that Ganesh would dominate him. Bandla Ganesh instructs the other person that he should shout 'Bandlanna' during the event and once they start chanting his name he would appear suddenly and come on to the dais and deliver a speech. We don’t know about the veracity of the call, but the audio call leak has gone viral on social media.

Now we have to wait and see if something like this happens at the event. Meanwhile, Bandla Ganesh seems to have gone on a damage control mode and continues to profess his love for Pawan Kalyan on Twitter and is building hype by retweeting the old videos of his speech during the Vakil Saab pre-release event.

Meanwhile, Bheemla Nayak pre-release event will be held on Wednesday at the Police Grounds in Yousufguda in Hyderabad. The trailer was released late on Monday evening by the makers.

