Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek Remuneration for The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, is the most loved and watched celebrity chat shows on Indian television. The Kapil Sharma Show has a large fan base and receives overwhelming response from the audience.

The TV Auidence is all love for Kapil Shara and his team's clean comedy. The show has been getting good TRP ratings since season 1. Season one of The Kapil Show premiered on April 23, 2016, and season 3 is currently on air.

The Kapil Sharma Show revolves around Kapil Sharma and his team of comedians, including Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Rochelle Rao, who play residents of the Shantivan Non-cooperative Housing Society.

Bharti and Krushna play key roles in the show and viewers love their comedy. Do you know how much Bharti and Krushna earn from the Kapil Sharma Show? Read on...

Bharti Singh portrays multiple characters on the show, is said to be earning around Rs 10–12 lakhs per episode. Krushna Abhishek, who plays various characters on the show like Sapna, Amitabh Bachchan, and others, earns approximately Rs 10–12 lakh per episode. So they earn around Rs 20 lakh per week.

We already informed you that Kapil Sharma charges a hefty fee for his weekend episodes of the hugely popular celeb talk show. It airs two episodes every week, on Saturday and Sunday, bringing its per-episode cost close to Rs 50 lakh.