Bharti Singh to Ditch Kapil Sharma Show For Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs 9?

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most watched comedy programmes on Indian television. There are well-known names like Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh and Bharti Singh who appear as judges on the show. The latest we hear is that Bharti Singh who turned a mommy recently is all set to bid goodbye to the show. Here's what we know so far

Bollywood actor Kapil Sharma became a sensation with his show Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma

Bharti Singh is also a familiar face on The Kapil Sharma show

We know that Bharti Singh turned a mother recently and there was news that she would quit the show to be with her newborn

Now, we hear that Bharti Singh won't be seen much on The Kapil Sharma Show

She is not really leaving the show. In fact, Bharti Singh is all set to join another show

Bharti Singh reportedly stated that she will be taking a break from The Kapil Sharma Show for a while

The celebrity judge will be focusing on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9)