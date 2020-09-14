Bharateeyudu 2 To Begin After Bigg Boss

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is inactive in films for quite a while. The actor was supposed to complete the film Bharateeyudu 2 by now but there is no clarity on when the film's shoot will resume again. Kamal Haasan is currently working on his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan also started Bigg Boss season 4. As of now, Kamal Haasan is focused on Bigg Boss TV show right now. Director Shankar also did not give any statement in the recent past regarding beginning the film's shoot again. The makers wanted to resume the shoot in the month of October. The film unit is talking to the actors, to acquire their dates.

Lyca Productions bankrolls the film. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh plays the leading ladies in the film.