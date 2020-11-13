Best Works Of Telugu Writer Yandamuri Veerendranath

Yandamoori Veerendranath, the mere mention of his name can give you goosebumps. There is not a literary enthusiast who hasn't heard about this author. Even though Yandamoori Veerendranath is a Telugu writer, his works have been translated into several other languages.

Yandamoori Veerendranath's name is also associated with movies like Sakthi, Anamika and Mrugaraju. He enjoys a huge fan following on his Facebook page too and is flooded with messages from fans and followers.

On his birthday, here's a look at some of the best books of Yendamoori Veerendranath.

Anando Brahma

This book is an inspirational and passionate story of forgotten values and love. The book has been rated 4.2 on goodreads.

Antarmukham

A thought-provoking book that will make you smile, cry, angry and introspect. It will be a rollercoaster ride for book lovers. Yandamoori Veerendranath's Antarmukham is rated 4.1 on goodreads.

Vennello Adapilla

The book was adapted into a movie in Kannada titled Beladingala Baale. The story is about a chess player and his relationship with an unseen fan.

Jagadekaveerudu Athiloka Sundari

Every Telugu film buff knows this movie starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Sridevi. But do you know the story was penned by Yandamoori Veerendranath?

Tulasi Dalam

A crime thriller, the book was even adapted into a movie and became a blockbuster. The novel is said to have been inspired by the famous English movie Exorcist.