SP Balasubrahmanyam is one of the legendary playback singers of Indian cinema. Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam is popularly known as SPB. In a career spanning over five decades, he sang more than 40,000 songs across different Indian languages.

He has given numerous musical hits in 15 languages. He enjoys an incredible fan following and his contribution to the musical landscape can't be expressed in words. Besides singing, he also acted in a couple of films. He also worked as a producer, music director and dubbing artist.

SPB is a recipient of highest civilian awards like Padmashri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India. In one of the interviews, SPB said that,“I don’t know how to write notations even now. I never went to anybody to learn music. But I went to everybody to learn music, by listening to so many people!”

SP Balasubrahmanyam sang many songs in Bollywood as well. In 2013, SPB had recorded the title song of Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Chennai Express’. SPB also holds the record of having recorded the most number of songs in a single day. Here are some of the best Telugu, Tamil and Hindi songs.

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam got admitted to MGM Healthcare Hospital on August 5 due to novel coronavirus, is currently on a life support and is not showing any of improvement in the last few days. Fans and celebs are praying for the speedy recovery of SP Balasubrahmanyam.