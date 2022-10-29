The Best Promo Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

BBT6: It wouldn't be a crime to say that Akkineni Nagarjuna's TV reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has been receiving mixed response from all quarters.

One side in Bigg Boss Telugu house, the contestants are not putting any effort in tasks, the performance of each contestant is not at all up to the mark, feel BBT6 viewers. The tasks assigned by Bigg Boss too, netizens feel routine and nothing new when compared to the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu.

The current season of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is one of the biggest flops in Telugu of all seasons, say netizens. We are all set to witness eighth-week elimination soon in the house.

For the first time, the show organizers of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 have unveiled the best promo of the season. Here's the promo for you, in case, you haven't watched it yet:

Nagarjuna is seen lashing out at Geetu Royal and Adi Reddy for their overconfidence in the house. That's not all, Nagarjuna also is seen saying in the promo that Geetu Royal can't escape punishment. We must watch the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu to know what kind of punishment Geetu got from host Nagarjuna.