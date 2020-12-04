Best Ghantasala Song Videos Flood Twitter On Singer's Birth Anniversary
It's legendary singer Ghantasala's birth anniversary today. The playback singer was a household name among Telugu movie buffs and music lovers in general. Even though his works have predominantly been in Telugu, Ghantasala has also rendered songs in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi too. He is a recipient of Padma Shri award. Ghantasala songs are considered classics and are hugely popular even to this day. Most aspiring singers attempt to sing Ghantasala's numbers on musical shows. On his birth anniversary, rich tributes have been pouring in for Playback singer Ghantasala. Classical songs sung by the legendary singer flooded the internet. Have a look...
బ్రతుకంతా ప్రతి నిమిషం పాట లాగా సాగాలి...
And our lives will go on with yours songs... #SPBLivesOn
Remembering the great Ghantasala garu on his birth anniversary today with this song by both the legends.#SPBalasubrahmanyam #Ghantasala pic.twitter.com/BxyF7CEwog
Remembering #Ghantasala garu on his birth anniversary..🙏#ఘంటసాల #ఘంటసాలవెంకటేశ్వరరావు pic.twitter.com/zb1HI2McTc
The golden voice of the telugu cinema music #Ghantasala sir remembering on his birth anniversary
అమర గాయకుడు ఘంటసాల గారి
జయంతి నేడు... #Ghantasala pic.twitter.com/uTh5HNOIhM
#Ghantasala pic.twitter.com/kbHbpYxztc
ఘంటసాల గారి జయంతి నేడు 🙏
Evergreen Legendary #Ghantasala garu 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/49iyuKsRfU
తెలుగు భాష మాధుర్యాన్ని తన గాత్రంతో ప్రపంచమంతా పంచిన మహనీయులు ... శ్రీ ఘంటసాల గారి జయంతి సందర్భంగా వారికి హృదయపూర్వక నివాళులు. - ఆ పక్క బాలు గారు.. ఈ పక్క పీబీఎస్ గారు.. తెలుగమ్మ ముద్దుబిడ్డలు. #ghantasala #జైతెలుగుతల్లి pic.twitter.com/LP3ICNYVS5
That Unforgettable Majestic Telugu Voice..
Ingrained Into Our Souls Forever !
Remembering THE Legendary Ghantasala Garu...
On His Birthday Anniversary 🙏#ThetaThetaTeluguLa #Premnagar #Ghantasala #ANRLivesOn@RanaDaggubati @SureshProdns@AnnapurnaStdios pic.twitter.com/qtGqaTfxBc
నన్ను దొచుకొందువటే వన్నెల దొరసాని
కన్నులలో దాచుకొందు నిన్నే నా స్వామి
నిన్నే నా స్వామి
నన్ను దొచుకొందువటే...........#Ghantasala garu 🙇🏻♂️
