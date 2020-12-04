Best Ghantasala Song Videos Flood Twitter On Singer's Birth Anniversary

It's legendary singer Ghantasala's birth anniversary today. The playback singer was a household name among Telugu movie buffs and music lovers in general. Even though his works have predominantly been in Telugu, Ghantasala has also rendered songs in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi too. He is a recipient of Padma Shri award. Ghantasala songs are considered classics and are hugely popular even to this day. Most aspiring singers attempt to sing Ghantasala's numbers on musical shows. On his birth anniversary, rich tributes have been pouring in for Playback singer Ghantasala. Classical songs sung by the legendary singer flooded the internet. Have a look...

బ్రతుకంతా ప్రతి నిమిషం పాట లాగా సాగాలి... And our lives will go on with yours songs... #SPBLivesOn Remembering the great Ghantasala garu on his birth anniversary today with this song by both the legends.#SPBalasubrahmanyam #Ghantasala pic.twitter.com/BxyF7CEwog — బాలు జ్ఞాపకాలు (@balujnapakalu) December 4, 2020