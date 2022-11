Best Dialogues of Shahrukh Khan on His Birthay

November 02, 2022

Giridhar Aramane, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, assumed the office of Defence Secretary on Tuesday. In his 32 years of experience in IAS, the new Defence Secretary has held various important portfolios in the Central Government as well as the Andhra Pradesh government. Prior to his current assignment, Aramane was Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.