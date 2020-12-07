With all the things that happened this year, people believe that 2020 was the worst year ever. So much happened in the past 11 months that it is difficult to believe.

Rumors of World War 3, Wildfires, earthquakes, locusts, pandemic, white police officer using his power for wrongdoings, Explosion in Lebanon, communal riots and loss of some of the best actors. It was not an easy ride. But people had to cope with it. The world let out their anger through memes.

People kept joking around, making memes and coping with everything with laughter and smiles. Now that we are in December, people are wondering how this year that felt so long is finally coming to an end. Considering this is ‘2020’, people are praying for nothing else to happen in the remaining days of the year.

Hoping for a better year, people are now ready to welcome 2021. Let’s take a look at some of the best memes of 2020.

1. I only Fear 2020

2. Year 2020 in a Nutshell

3. All the best for 2021

4. Game of Throne Fans will know

5. Best Meme of the Year