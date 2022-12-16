Besharam Rang Row: Sherlyn Chopra Says Deepika Padukone In Saffron Bikini Not Acceptable

Actress Sherlyn Chopra has voiced her opinions against Deepika Padukone wearing a saffron bikini in the 'Besharam Rang' song from 'Pathaan' and has called it "unacceptable".

During an interaction with India Today, Sherlyn said that she completely agrees with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who said that while people can offer prayers to whomsoever they believe in, they must be mindful of other people's faith as well.

Sherlyn added that Deepika should not have worn a saffron bikini in the song 'Besharam Rang' and went on to call her a "tukde tukde gang sympathiser".

"Deepika Padukone, the sympathiser of Tukde Tukde gang gyrating in a saffron coloured bikini in a film song titled ‘Besharam Rang’ is most certainly not acceptable to the millions of Hindus who consider saffron as the colour of purity, faith and devotion," she stated.

Meanwhile, minister Narottam Mishra has threatened to stall the release of 'Pathaan' if the outfits in the song are not changed or corrected.

After the song released, #BoycottPathaan began trending on Twitter as many raised concerns over the 'vulgar visuals' and displeasure over the saffron bikini that Deepika is seen donning in the video.