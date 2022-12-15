Besharam Rang Row: Baahubali Producer Slams MP Minister's Comments On Deepika Padukone

Hours after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra criticised Deepika Padukone's outfits in 'Besharam Rang' song from the film 'Pathaan', 'Baahubali' producer Shobu Yarlagadda expressed his disappointment over the BJP leader's statements.

Mishra had called Deepika's outfits objectionable and had warned the makers to "correct them" or they will be forced to mull whether to stall the film's release in the state.

"The costumes that actor Deepika Padukone, who supports Tuke Tukde gang, is wearing in the song are highly objectionable, the song has been filmed with wrong intent. The costumes and scenes should be corrected otherwise whether the film should be allowed release in Madhya Pradesh or not would be matter of consideration," he had said.

He also objected to the saffron and green bikinis which Deepika wore in 'Besharam Rang'.

Reacting to Mishra's statements, Yarlagadda tweeted, "We are really hitting rock bottom now!"

After the song released, #BoycottPathaan began trending on Twitter as many raised concerns over the 'vulgar visuals' and displeasure over the saffron bikini that the actress is seen donning in the video.

Many BJP workers, RSS supporters and few others expressed their displeasure on the microblogging site and mocked the scenes from the song. Effigies of Shah Rukh Khan were also burnt in Indore by protesters.

Apart from that, the song has also been accused of plagiarism with netizens alleging that the beats of the track have been lifted from the track 'Makeba'.

'Pathaan', starring SRK, Deepika and John Abraham, is set to hit the theatres on January 25.

