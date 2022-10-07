BENGALURU: Popular Telugu and Kannada actress Sreeleela’s mother Swarnalatha was in the limelight again, after an FIR was registered against her at a Bengaluru police station on Wednesday.

As per reports in the Banglore Mirror, Surapaneni Subhakar Rao had lodged a complaint against his estranged wife Swarnalatha at Audugodi police station alleging that Swarnalatha had illegally entered his apartment located in Koramangala on October 3. It is known that Swarnalatha who is a doctor by profession was separated from her businessman husband and living separately for more than 20 years.

Another case against the Swarnalatha filed at the Anekal Police station is in connection with a group of people forcefully entering the Alliance University and threatening its registrar. She has been named as the second accused in the case and is presently out on bail.

Last year in October, the Pelli SandaD heroine Sreeleela’s name was embroiled in a controversy relating to her father's identity. Subhakar Rao has denied reports which were doing rounds in the Tollywood media that SreeLeela was his daughter. He clarified to the media that Sree Leela was not his daughter and revealed that she was the daughter of his ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela is busy with a slew of new films in Telugu and Kannada. She will be seen with Ravi Teja in Dhamaka. She has been taken for a new film directed by action director Boyapati Srinivas with Ram Pothineni in the lead. She will also be acting as the lead heroine with mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy's son Kireeti Reddy in his debut film Junior.

