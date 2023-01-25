Acknowledging the success, recognizing contributions and validating the IMPACT Makers’ effort, BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks celebrates the first edition of ‘BIG IMPACT Awards’. Kickstarting its journey in the city of Bengaluru, the radio network felicitated businesses for their efforts that add value and imprint a massive impact across sectors. Hosted on 22nd January 2023, in Bengaluru, the awards ceremony witnessed the presence of renowned personalities and dignitaries who presented accolades to the nominees and felicitated the winners with the BIG IMPACT trophy.

Bengaluru, better known as the Silicon Valley of India, is the hubspot for several businesses and stands as a testament to their trials, growth and success stories. The radio network that has been at the forefront of initiating purpose-driven offerings, curated the BIG IMPACT Awards to commend businesses across a broad spectrum of categories that include; Auto, Real Estate & Allied, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Education, Fashion, Lifestyle & others. Gracing the awards ceremony, the event witnessed the presence of actresses from the Indian entertainment industry that included the likes of Elli AvrRam, ShanviSrivasthava, Sangeetha Sringeri and Pranitha Subhash. Mr. KA Dayanand, IAS District Commissioner Bangalore Urban also graced the occasion with his presence.

Speaking about the awards, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “We, at BIG FM, laud the unwavering spirit of businesses to leave an indelible mark on the society through their work. The city of Bengaluru has carved an identity for itself as a home to businesses and continues to flourish. Our vision with the BIG IMPACT Awards is to offer a prestigious platform for these businesses to be acknowledged and recognised for their contributions and excellence. A big congratulations to all the winners and we are looking forward to felicitating more such businesses in Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata who have been changemakers in the industry.”

The alluring evening was hosted by BIG FM’s popular RJs, RJ Shruthi and RJ Rashmi. The awards event also featured some incredible musical performances by Sukanti☆Anushreethat enthralled all the attendees. A coffee table book has been specially weaved together featuring each winners’ interviews that will thereon be distributed to the corporates. The awards event will soon be setting foot in the cities of Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi in the coming months. The radio network in partnership with CCI India has been amplifying the news of the awards show across on-air, digital and offline mediums. The Awards was supported by Media Ant as the media partner.

