Bengal's Most Celebrated Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away

KOLKATA: Iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last on Sunday after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments. The 85 year old tested positive for COVID-19 last month and was admitted to Kolkatta's Belle Vue Clinic hospital on October 6.

An official statement issued by the hospita, read: "We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12-15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul."

He is survived by wife, son and daughter. Soumitra Chatterjee is one of the most popular actors and was well known for his collaborations with Satyajit Ray. The legendary actor stepped into film industry with the movie, Apur Sansar and later acted in many films.

He was the first actor to play the role of Feluda, the detective created by Satyajit Ray. He received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and was the winner of three National Awards for his performances in the films Antardhan, Dekha and Padokkhep. In 2018, he also received the Legion of Honour by France.

