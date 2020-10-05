Bengali Actress Reportedly Dies Due To Keto Diet!

Bengali actress, Mishti Mukherjee breathed her last on Sunday, 4th October of 2020. She was just 27 years old and the actress has reportedly suffered a kidney failure, liver failure as well due to extreme Keto diet.

Keto diet has become very popular among the current youth and many try to follow it religiously. These kind of news items will scare them for sure in following the diet.

But the actress publicist has claimed that she tried to reduce her weight for following Keto diet and that resulted in one Kidney failure. The other one also got damaged severely, said the reports.

During further examinations, doctors found out that even liver got affected. She breathed her last due to multiple organ failure on Sunday.

Her family members have issued a statement stating that young people should see that diet control doesn't harm their health forever. Mishti Mukherjee worked in Bengali, Kannada movies and few Hindi films as well.