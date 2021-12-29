Mythri Movie Makers On Board Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali

Hero Sudheer Babu and director Mohanakrishna Indraganti’s third film together titled Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali is done with its shooting. The most happening actress Krithi Shetty is playing Sudheer Babu’s love interest in the film produced jointly by B Mahendra Babu and Kiran Ballapalli, while Gajulapalle Sudheer Babu presents it under Benchmark Studios.

Benchmark Studios is proud to welcome Tollywood’s leading production house Mythri Movie Makers on board for Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali which is tipped to be a romantic entertainer with a wonderful love story. The film is already carrying good buzz for the successful combination and appealing title. Now, Mythri Movie Makers being part of the project will be a big advantage for it.

The makers have also announced to release first look poster of the movie soon.

Vivek Sagar composes the music, while cinematography is handled by P G Vinda. Sahi Suresh and Marthand K Venkatesh look after art and editing departments respectively.

Avasarala Srinivas, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar and Kalyani Natarajan are the other prominent cast in the film.

Technical Crew

Writer, Director: Mohanakrishna Indraganti

Producers: B Mahendra Babu, Kiran Ballapalli

Presenter: Gajulapalle Sudheer Babu

Banner: Mythri Movie Makers, Benchmark Studios

Music Director: Vivek Sagar

DOP: P G Vinda

Art Director: Sahi Suresh

Editor: Marthand K Venkatesh

Lyrics: Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, Rama Jogayya Sastry, Kasarla Shyam

Co -Director: Kota Suresh Kumar

PRO: Vamsi Shekar